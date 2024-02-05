iPhone 15 Pro's spatial video arrives on Meta Quest — rewatch your memories for a fraction of the price of Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is here, and the company’s first foray into spatial computing is taking the world by storm. One of the major selling points of the mixed reality headset is the ability to watch spatial videos, essentially stereoscopic videos that allow you to relive videos in a more immersive way.

You’ve been able to record spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max since the launch of iOS 17.2, and with the release of Vision Pro, you can now rewatch these memories — but you won’t need a Vision Pro to do it.

With the release of version v62 for Meta Quest, you can now rewatch spatial video recorded from your iPhone 15 Pro on all Meta Quest headsets. That means you can relive these memories for a fraction of the price of Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro.

Spatial video for much, much cheaper

The v62 release notes read, “We are thrilled to announce support for spatial video playback on Meta Quest! If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can now upload spatial videos (a.k.a stereoscopic videos) to your Meta Quest headset using the Meta Quest mobile app — letting you relive the moment with surprising depth. With this new feature, you can experience your memories and media content like never before.

Once uploaded, the content will be converted for playback on Meta Quest hardware and stored in the cloud. When you put on your Meta Quest headset, simply select the spatial video content in the Files menu for an immersive viewing experience. You can manage your spatial video content from either the Meta Quest mobile app gallery or in the spatial videos section of the Files menu in your headset.”

This is incredibly exciting news for the format, as up until now, there had been little information about spatial video on Meta Quest. Initial rumors hinting at the prospect of spatial video on Quest appeared in January, but these rumors were unconfirmed.

Now that you’re able to relive spatial videos on Meta Quest, there’s a reason for users immersed in the Apple ecosystem to contemplate a different VR headset purchase. For those of us in the UK, the Meta Quest 3 is now the best way to watch spatial videos until Vision Pro releases later this year.

We’re excited to see comparisons of spatial video on both platforms and fully expect the Vision Pro to lead the way with immersion, considering it costs nearly seven times the price. That said, the Meta Quest is now a viable option for those wanting to relieve memories in VR without forking out a huge sum of cash for Apple Vision Pro.