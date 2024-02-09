Is this viral video the best demo of Apple Vision Pro yet? — Incredible spatial computing clip "is better than Apple's actual ads"
A short but effective demo!
Thinking of buying Apple Vision Pro, but need a little extra persuasion? Check out this slick demo that is better than "Apple's actual ads for Vision Pro.”
In a video from Himels Tech, the creator demonstrates how Apple’s new headset fits into the rest of his life. This includes all the different ways he uses virtual screens, like a grocery list on top of the fridge and a working setup near his Mac. Where Apple’s ads tend to focus on the individual moments of Vision Pro, like watching a spatial video or a FaceTime call with a friend, this focuses on how you can use the headset day to day.
Apple tries to avoid calling Vision Pro a VR, AR, or even a mixed-reality headset, opting instead for its own term: Spatial computing. This refers to the fact that the headset physically remembers and works in the space around you. Being able to place virtual screens around your space is one of the biggest selling points of the device, and Himels’ video gives us a practical way of using the new tech.
The internet reacts
The demo has already been hailed as “better than Apple’s actual ads for Vision Pro” garnering 16 million views on X.
In fact, @thekitze, who shared the video, says they were planning on installing tablets around their house to control their smart home but that “After watching this, it seems like such an ancient idea”.
Not everyone was quite as positive about the demo, with one user saying “oh god what a nightmare with screens everywhere”. Another user said “It’s a great ad for AVP. A truly miserable reality though.” As someone who already has a frankly absurd amount of devices around my house, I already have screens everywhere so Apple Vision Pro may not be that useful for me. Having a recipe video ready to go when I want to cook is a nice feature though.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter