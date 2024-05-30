Marvel's What If...? arrives on Apple Vision Pro — 'groundbreaking' immersive story is free for a limited time

Following its recent announcement, Marvel's What If…? – An Immersive Story is now available on Apple Vision Pro. Described as the "first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story," the new experience is available as a free app from the App Store on visionOS.

In What If...?, players "step into the leading role" of a one-hour story, meeting variants from across Marvel's Multiverse, playing with Infinity Stones, and making choices. As you might have guessed, it's all connected to Disney's Marvel series of the same name, a series of shows set in alternative timelines around the MCU.

Vision Pro gets another exciting game

Marvel says the game will utilize "the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro" to deliver a "technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans that completely transforms the space around them." As you might expect with Vision Pro, players will use their hands and eyes to interact with the story, delivered in spatial audio and a combination of mixed and virtual reality.

What If...? is one of the biggest entertainment titles to drop for Apple Vision Pro since its release in January. Disney has been a staunch partner to Apple's spatial computing foray, appearing in early product demos. Disney+ is also one of the few mainstream entertainment apps available on Apple Vision Pro natively, with giants like Netflix not choosing to invest in Apple's niche, and incredibly expensive, mixed reality platform.

The success of a title like What If...? could provide a small boost to Apple's fortunes, but while the headset remains tremendously expensive, it doesn't stand much chance of mainstream success.

WWDC 2024 is just around the corner, and Apple is expected to unveil visionOS 2. Rumors are scarce on changes coming to the headset, but more broadly Apple's annual developer conference should have a heavy focus on Apple AI, with big changes coming to the iPhone in iOS 18.

