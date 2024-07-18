NatWest Bank now has a Vision Pro app so you can get to the bottom of the £3,499 hole in your finances

Apple Vision Pro is Apple's first foray into the future of computing, spatial computing to be exact. It can be used for work and play, productivity and communication, and now for customers of the UK bank NatWest, it can be used to check in real-time just how much money you don't have now you've shelled out for Vision Pro.

"From today NatWest’s retail banking app will be available on Apple’s new device, where customers will be able to access day-to-day banking needs through spatial technology," the company announced Thursday.

NatWest is one of the first banks to have an app featured on Vision Pro, and says that "Through extensive testing for performance and usability, NatWest has enhanced the user experience, optimizing it for eye tracking in Apple’s VisionOS and made security changes, to keep customers safe and secure when banking on the new device."

Apple is banking on Vision Pro, and now so are you

NatWest says that its spatial app is an opportunity "to build on the new technology and gather insights into how spatial computing could allow customers to visualize their finances in a more immersive and informative format." Insights from the app will power improvements to its product and service design.

NatWest, the subsidies of which include RBS and Ulster Bank, says that its banking app now has 10 million users in the UK. "It’s great to be a first-mover with such exciting new technology. We’re very pleased to offer our excellent retail banking app through an immersive new experience," said Chief Digital Information Officer at NatWest Group Wendy Redshaw. "It will be interesting to take learnings, understanding how customers use the app in this new technology to deal with their finances, and to understand how we can create bespoke propositions to serve them even better. It’s just one insight into how the future of banking could look in the future – watch this space.”

More from iMore