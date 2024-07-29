New Apple Vision Pro apps focus on fashion — Balenciaga and Rimowa go spatial

Two prolific fashion brands have launched immersive apps for Apple Vision Pro , enabling users to browse the latest products for the upcoming fashion season.

Rimowa, the German luggage brand, offers a free visionOS app that allows you to view its wide selection of suitcases within your current environment. You can look at these products up close, customizing them with different colors and more, which can change in real time to help you see which product suits you best.

Balenciaga is a high-end fashion brand known for accessories such as bags and purses, as well as jewelry, fragrances, and more. The company’s app is also free to download for Vision Pro , which initially looks like an iPad app, with a navigation bar at the top as well as featuring multiple windows to view Balenciaga’s fashion range. However, one aspect that makes it stand out from Rimowa’s app is the ability to “Revisit the Spring 25 show” augmented with “stereoscopic footage and an interactive lookbook feature [and] watch Balenciaga’s previous iconic shows in an entirely new dimension.” This allows you to get up close and personal with past fashion events held by the company, giving you the best seat in the house through your spatial computing headset. Balenciaga hints that this app is “the first phase of its spatial computing application for the Apple Vision Pro.” This may suggest that we’ll be seeing more updates soon that will further take advantage of Apple’s spatial headset.

Balenciaga Apple Vision Pro App - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of these brands or you’re looking to change up your wardrobe for the coming seasons, these apps offer a great way to see what’s hot, whether you’re preparing for Autumn and Winter, or the Spring and Summer seasons if you live in countries like Australia.

Other apps that bring the shopping mall to your Vision Pro

MyTheresa: Immersive Luxury for Apple Vision Pro | Powered by Obsess - YouTube Watch On

Rimowa and Balenciaga aren’t the only fashion brands to launch immersive apps for Apple Vision Pro. Mytheresa specializes in clothing and accessories, such as bags, shoes, jewelry, and more. The company released its own app for Apple Vision Pro in March 2024, which allows users to travel to the top fashion destinations in the world, such as Paris and the island of Capri in Italy. You can also browse Mytheresa’s full range of products, as well as being able to purchase its products with Apple Pay.

SYKY offers another fashion-focused app available for Apple Vision Pro , enabling users to watch certain fashion pieces being made. The app also features an extra window where designers of certain dresses describe the process behind the product you’re viewing.

All of these apps are fantastic examples of the potential of Apple Vision Pro. Instead of viewing flat images of products on websites, Vision Pro users can now experience these products in immersive ways that weren’t possible before. Instead visualize how certain types of furniture and luggage can fit their own style, digitally rendered in their own homes.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since its launch in February 2024, Apple Vision Pro availability has expanded to countries such as China and the United Kingdom, beyond an initial US launch. With the potential for a wider international user base, we’re hoping to see more fashion brands plan to develop apps for the spatial computing headset in the coming months.