New Apple Vision Pro film is an immersive video about being trapped in a sinking WW2 submarine, what could possibly go wrong?

The first scripted immersive video short film for Apple Vision Pro has finally been revealed and it looks terrifying.

Set on a sinking World War II submarine, Submerged “showcases the unique storytelling capabilities that are only possible with Apple Immersive Video” according to Apple’s latest press release . It follows a group of sailors trying to survive a torpedo attack and it is set to premiere this fall.

That’s not all

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition to this, the press release shows off a whole host of other immersive video experiences coming to Apple Vision Pro this year. This includes Boundless, an experience set on a hot air balloon above Cappadocia, Turkiye. It is out today if you are lucky enough to own Apple’s $3,499 spatial headset.

Premiering in August, Wild Life, a nature documentary exploring Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, is also coming to the headset. This is all about the baby elephants there, from how they live, to how they are cared for.

Much like Boundless, new experience Elevated is all about seeing the world from up high and the first episode focuses on Hawaii. You can watch this in September.

If you’re more of a sports fan, 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is a short film focused on the NBA All-Star Weekend that happened in Indianapolis this year. It is due to release in the fall.

From one weekend to The Weeknd, an immersive experience from the popular pop artist is due to launch later this year but very little is known about it thus far.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing is also coming out later this year and focuses on high-level surfers, riding the “heaviest wave in the world off the remote coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti”. With so many interesting experiences, they are sure to really show off the power of Apple’s headset.