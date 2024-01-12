Here's how you can try the Apple Vision Pro for free — but act quick before all slots are fully booked

Like the look of the Apple Vision Pro but not yet sold on that massive $3499 price tag? Starting February 2, you can test Apple’s AR headset out in the Apple Store — but you will want to act fast.

Though preorders open on January 19, you can’t test out the headset in-store until the launch date on February 2 in US Apple Stores. When the time comes, you’ll be able to test out the headset from 8 AM ET by signing up at the Apple Store near you .

Not much is known about this process as yet, but we assume that potential customers are given timeslots to test out the headset for a certain period of time.

Given the price tag and setup process, it likely won’t work like iPhone , iPad , Apple Watch , and MacBook stands in the store — in all likelihood, there is going to be a separate room set up for you to give it a go, or a part of the store dedicated to the headset. If you go on to buy the Vision Pro , you will need to be fitted for the light seal and headband , to ensure it fits right and blocks light from getting in.

Seeing is believing — iMore’s take

$3499 is a lot to spend in one go on almost any piece of tech and the Apple Vision Pro has to overcome unique hurdles to make many commit. For instance, though I’ve not experienced much motion sickness in VR, many friends of mine have in some fashion — persuading them to take the plunge on something that not only costs loads but also might make them sick is a tall order. The Vision Pro is not a VR headset (AR is a more accurate term) but it operates in a similar way, projecting digital components onto the real world that you can interact with.

Though Apple is a company known for fine touches, you will still want to make sure it feels right for you before you commit all that money. These are made precisely to show off the Vision Pro’s main functions, but it’s hard to know what is right for you personally until you’ve seen it for yourself. With any luck, you should be able to actually use the Vision Pro very soon.