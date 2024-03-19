Nvidia is bringing the 'Omniverse' to Apple Vision Pro — “Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise"

Have you ever wanted to customize the color of your car in a 3D environment before your purchase? All you will need is an Apple Vision Pro and Nvidia’s new software when it launches.

Announced at Nvidia GTC , Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud APIs will be capable of sending “Universal Scene Descriptions (OpenUSD)” to Apple Vision Pro headsets, allowing users to manipulate and change 3D experiences. Essentially, OpenUSDs are a type of “scene” that can sent through Nvidia’s Graphics Delivery Network, to easily turn it into a 3D environment. From here, users can change things with an AI-driven tool.

An example of this specific use case is shown here , where cars, shoes, bags, and clothing are rendered in an engine. Customers can then make requests by asking for it to be a certain color or have a certain design. This could be used by designers looking to test out new products or customers who want to see potential purchases in a new color. At the very end of the video, it shows someone with an Apple Vision Pro customizing a car in real-time by changing the backdrop and lighting. Then, they show the car in their own living room.

How else can this software be used?

This software creates something called a “Digital Twin” which is, essentially, a 3D depiction of the product or environment you are trying to render. Though it can used for businesses and customers, Nvidia’s “ What is a Digital Twin? ” blog shows off an alternate use case. In this, a Digital Twin is used to render a factory, complete with digital workers. The user can then imagine what this factory floor would look like when workers are put in different spots and machines are used to carry heavy loads of equipment from one place to another.

When transferred to Apple Vision Pro, this could allow someone to physically walk through and interact with experiences, allowing designers to rethink the way they structure work. Rev Lebaredian, the vice president of simulation at Nvidia says “Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise”. Though we have received an ad for it above, we haven’t yet seen the software in action.

We don’t yet have a release date on Apple Vision Pro’s integration of Nvidia’s software. However, Nvidia GDN is currently available in over 130 countries.

