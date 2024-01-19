Planning on buying Apple Vision Pro to use outside the U.S.A? Apple has locked it to U.S. accounts only
Vision Pro will only work with an Apple ID in the U.S.
If you've been planning on importing an Apple Vision Pro from the U.S. now that preorders are live — we've got bad news.
According to the FAQ below the order page for Vision Pro, it states that "Apple Vision Pro is only available for sale in the U.S. and is designed for customers in the U.S. to use at home, at work, and while traveling. We look forward to bringing Apple Vision Pro to more countries later this year."
It also states that services such as the App Store, Apple TV Plus, and purchases made on other apps will only work when set to the U.S. region. So if you've got a UK account, you won't be able to access anything related to Vision Pro just yet.
What's Apple locked down?
On the FAQ below the order page for Vision Pro, Apple categorically states the following:
- Apple Vision Pro only supports English (U.S.) for language and typing and English for Siri and Dictation.
- App Store requires an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.
- Purchases on Apple Music and TV app require an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.
- For customers with vision correction needs, ZEISS will only accept vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye care professionals, and will only ship to U.S. locations.
- Customers may not be able to access certain apps, features, or content due to licensing or other restrictions in those countries or regions.
- Apple Support is only available in the U.S.
If you have a U.S. account though, there's no reason to miss out on pre-ordering Apple Vision Pro. Otherwise, we strongly recommend waiting until the headset is available in your country.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
