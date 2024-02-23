Some Apple Vision Pro units are cracking straight down the middle — early adopters take to Reddit to showcase the bizarre cosmetic damage

Some early adopters of Apple Vision Pro are experiencing a strange cosmetic crack on the front of the mixed-reality headset, and it’s occurring in exactly the same place every time.

Multiple users on Reddit have reported a sudden crack in the front glass of the Vision Pro headset without any impact or previous damage to the device. Each post reporting a crack has a similar appearance, showcasing a straight line through the middle of the headset around one of the sensors.

Reddit user r/dornbirn said, “Last night, I polished the front of the headset, packed it away with the cover on, and when I woke up this morning, I saw this crack. No drop, no shuffling in the case.”

Another, r/ContributionFar8997 had the exact same issue, “Commented on one of the other posts, but was told it would be a good idea to create my own since it might help this issue get noticed. I noticed this on day 1 with my Vision Pro. I didn't have a travel case at that time, but it is possible when I charged it, I left the front cover on. I honestly don't remember.”

“Had an appointment yesterday at my Apple Store and was told that to get it fixed, I'd have to pay the AppleCare Plus deductible”

In this user’s case, Apple’s stance would imply that it is accidental damage rather than a manufacturing defect. That said, another user, r/Wohinbistdu, took their Vision Pro to the Apple Store and received a replacement unit while the cracked unit was sent to Apple’s engineering department for further inspection.

Should Vision Pro owners be worried?

These cracks all appear to be random, and searching through the r/VisionPro subreddit, there were nearly a dozen posts and even more comments from users who have experienced something similar from their $3,499 headset.

As it stands, the cracking doesn’t seem to impact the day-to-day use of the product. However, considering the headset's price, if yours has been affected similarly, we highly advise booking a Genius Bar appointment.

While these reports are concerning, some issues (albeit this one looks pretty bad) are to be expected with a first-generation product, and with sales numbers for Vision Pro over the 200,000 mark, it’s a very small number of individuals currently affected. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and report on further updates.