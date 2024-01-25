The Apple Vision Pro NBA and PGA Tour apps have just leaked and they have some very cool features — Bird’s eye golf shot view and real-time stats
PGA Tour Vision feels like a real Eagle!
If you’re looking to watch sports on your fancy new Apple Vision Pro, new leaks suggest it will be like no other device out there.
Starting with the PGA Tour Vision app, as spotted by Steve Troughton Smith on Mastodon, it comes with the ability to view holes in 3D, including a bird’s eye view of the entire course and the ability to track shots in real-time. It will even show you the current scoreboard and the stats of golfers playing.
Perhaps most impressively, you can get a view from the green fairway, or tee box as shots happen, with all required stats on the side. You can sign up for updates and interviews that will then show you any relevant information. It is not clear yet what the specific viewing experience is like and how customizable it is.
NBA on Apple Vision Pro
Also spotted by Steve Troughton Smith, you can watch live games with an NBA League Pass, which lets you both view games and keep track of real-time scores and stats. Not as initially impressive as the PGA Tour app, the NBA app has not received confirmation of a similar courtside viewing angle to that of the golf-watching app.
With the app, you can highlight certain basketball players to get information like minutes played, height, draft year, nationality, and more. It’s important to note that the NBA App used for Apple Vision Pro is the same app you would use for your iPhone and iPad, whereas PGA Tour Vision is an entirely new one. This, plus the extra viewing angles, could potentially imply a more specifically designed interface. We’ll have to wait to get our hands on the headset to figure out how different they are.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
