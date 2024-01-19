This 10-minute Vision Pro guided tour will show you how to use Apple's $3,499 spatial computing headset

Apple's Vision Pro is finally available for preorder and as part of the big day, the company has shared a brand-new hands-on video that shows people how the headset works, and how they'll interact with it.

Prospective buyers can watch the nearly 10-minute video to get a feel for how they will do a variety of things and perform common tasks when they leap into the world of Spatial Computing with the Vision Pro headset.

Throughout the video we see a man experiencing the Vision Pro headset for the first time while he's guided through the process of using it by Allessandra McGinnis, a Vision Pro product manager. And while we don't learn of any new features during the video, it gives us another great example of the kinds of things Apple expects people to use the $3,499 headset for.

Blending content with surroundings

Apple has published a new guided tour page on its website to house the video, breaking it up into shorter ones for specific situations to help people "understand the basics of spatial computing" and more.

In that part of the video we see how Vision Pro users can interact with photos and Spatial Videos as well as manipulate in-display content around their surroundings. Other portions of the longer video have also been broken out to explain how the Vision Pro can be used with a Mac and more.

The Vision Pro headset is available for preorder now but won't go on sale until February 2. Those who missed the early order window area already facing delays stretching beyond the end of February across all three storage configuration options.

The Vision Pro is a big bet for Apple and represents its first foray into a new market since the Apple Watch shipped in 2014. It'll be hoping that the early sell-out will be an indicator of demand beyond its initial batch of headsets.