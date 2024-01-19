This 10-minute Vision Pro guided tour will show you how to use Apple's $3,499 spatial computing headset
This is how you'll use your Vision Pro.
Apple's Vision Pro is finally available for preorder and as part of the big day, the company has shared a brand-new hands-on video that shows people how the headset works, and how they'll interact with it.
Prospective buyers can watch the nearly 10-minute video to get a feel for how they will do a variety of things and perform common tasks when they leap into the world of Spatial Computing with the Vision Pro headset.
Throughout the video we see a man experiencing the Vision Pro headset for the first time while he's guided through the process of using it by Allessandra McGinnis, a Vision Pro product manager. And while we don't learn of any new features during the video, it gives us another great example of the kinds of things Apple expects people to use the $3,499 headset for.
Blending content with surroundings
Apple has published a new guided tour page on its website to house the video, breaking it up into shorter ones for specific situations to help people "understand the basics of spatial computing" and more.
In that part of the video we see how Vision Pro users can interact with photos and Spatial Videos as well as manipulate in-display content around their surroundings. Other portions of the longer video have also been broken out to explain how the Vision Pro can be used with a Mac and more.
The Vision Pro headset is available for preorder now but won't go on sale until February 2. Those who missed the early order window area already facing delays stretching beyond the end of February across all three storage configuration options.
The Vision Pro is a big bet for Apple and represents its first foray into a new market since the Apple Watch shipped in 2014. It'll be hoping that the early sell-out will be an indicator of demand beyond its initial batch of headsets.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers