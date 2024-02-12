Watch someone play Beat Saber ‘on’ Apple Vision Pro in the worst way possible — “This has to be a parody. I hope it's a parody”

If you’ve picked up an Apple Vision Pro and want to play Beat Saber on it, please just take it off and play on a different device for now.

@iBrews could have benefitted from this advice before taking to X to show off his Beat Saber rig. In a video taken on Apple Vision Pro, he straps a Meta Quest headset on top of Apple’s revolutionary new spatial computer to use its passthrough, turning it into a glorified pair of goggles. If this sounds complicated, it is… unnecessarily so.

What is interesting to point out about this video is that there is constantly some form of Apple UI in the way, from visionOS’ selection of apps to the ‘tracking failed’ notification. iBrews also only plays the game in one-handed mode, presumably because he is using his second hand to prop the Quest headset up. This is obviously a silly way to play the game but the viewers got a kick out of it.

How have people responded?

how to play @beatsaber in #applevisionpro pic.twitter.com/CSA6SKjmr8February 7, 2024 See more

VR YouTuber @BeardoBenjoyYT quote tweeted this video, saying ”This has to be a parody. I hope it's a parody” He continues “To play Beat Saber in Apple Vision Pro simply wear a Quest on top of your Apple Vision Pro and play it on the Quest whilst wearing Apple Vision Pro".

Luckily, it seems likely this video is just a joke as the original creator soon quote tweeted themselves saying “Ok I’m a bit of a troll”. In the video itself, you can hear him singing along to the songs and even saying “Gotta hold it in just the right spot on my face”.

iBrews has gone on to make some rather interesting Vision Pro videos since this, like this one where he tries to get an Unreal Engine environment running in Apple Vision Pro. The engine doesn’t have official support yet so this is genuinely a great innovation that could lead to more apps arriving on the App Store. Unity Engine, which is the engine used on Beat Saber, has received official support so we could see a port in the future. It would be a lot better than playing the game through a headset on top of your current one which is, admittedly, a pretty low bar.