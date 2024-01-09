What’s in the Apple Vision Pro box? Here are all the accessories you get for free with the spatial computing headset — including a polishing cloth!

$3,499 is a lot of money to spend on… well anything. But that’s exactly how much Apple expects you to lay down if you want to walk out of its stores with an Apple Vision Pro headset in hand.

Launching on February 2, and going up for pre-order on January 19, Apple has shared a few extra details of what it’s going to be offering for that sum alongside the headset for those who make the purchase. And, thankfully, there are a few added extras to complete the Apple Vision Pro package.

So, in the immortal words of Brad Pitt in 1995’s Se7en… what’s in the box?

Apple Vision Pro: Accessories included in the box

USB-C charge cable and power adapter: Though this might seem an obvious one, Apple’s efforts to make sure its products are as green as possible means it’s not always certain that you’ll get a power adapter in the box these days — iPhones, for instance, no longer ship with anything other than the charging cable. That won’t be the case with Vision Pro though, which will come with both a charging brick and USB-C cable to go with it.

(Image credit: Apple)

Battery: The Apple Vision Pro is powered by an external battery pack which can be put in a pocket or worn on a belt loop — a smart idea, as it’ll take that added weight off your head. It’s in the box — but expect to find these sold separately too for those who want extended Vision Pro sessions. That’s because the battery pack is set to only last about two and a half hours between charges.

Apple Vision Pro Cover: This isn’t a full-on case to protect the whole device, but instead a cover to protect the frontispiece of the Vision Pro. Keeping the external elements of the Vision Pro in ship shape will be very important — that front curved glass pane is itself an active screen that powers the EyeSight feature, letting those around you see virtualized versions of your eyes behind the glass.

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band: This one actually caught us by surprise a little bit — straps and bands are usually an easy add-on sale for gadgets like this: we see Apple do a roaring trade in Apple Watch bands, and devices like the Meta Quest line up of headsets have a flourishing third-party strap market to tap into. But by offering both strap options in the box, Apple seems to be keen to ensure everyone feels comfortable in Vision Pro. As its name suggests, the Dual Loop Band makes use of two straps (one around the back of your head, and one across the top of your head, adjusted by what appears to be velcro pull tags) to hold the headset in place, as pictured below:

(Image credit: Apple)

The Solo Knit Band (the chunky braided one you’ll have seen in the majority of Vision Pro marketing materials) has just one piece of fabric around the back of your head, tightened with a dial. It's pictured below here:

(Image credit: Apple)

Light Seal and 2x Light Seal Cushions: Light seals are useful when using VR and AR headsets, as they prevent ambient light getting into the device, which can glare on the inner displays, cause a perceived drop in contrast, and break immersion by letting you see out into your peripheral vision. The seal included here comes with two different-sized cushions to make the Vision Pro more comfortable for a variety of face shapes.

Polishing Cloth: And not just any polishing cloth, but the premium polishing cloth that’d usually cost you $19 when sold separately in the Apple Store. Score! It’s nonabrasive, which means it’ll be able to clean those delicate Vision Pro displays without fear of scratching them up — though you’ll likely be just fine with a regular microfibre cloth too.

What’s not in the box?

Apple Vision Pro ships with a more full box than some of the company’s similarly priced devices then, but there’s still a few things missing that you’re possibly going to want to look for post-purchase.

The first is a carrying case. While the Vision Pro comes with a front cover to protect the outer screen, it doesn’t appear to ship with any housing for the rest of the device. Considering it’s not a stationary device, but one that Apple presumes you’re going to take everywhere from your workplace to your next international flight, you’re going to want to find a protective hard case to keep it safe in. You won’t find one in the box.

The other key consideration is for glasses wearers — you won’t find anything to support your prescription specs in the box, and it seems Apple isn’t keen to afford space to squeeze your existing glasses into the Vision Pro gasket. Instead, you’ll have to buy additional insert lenses provided by ZEISS Optics. They’re cheaper than expected, but still another expense to factor in — those that need simple ‘readers’ can get a clip-on pair for $99, while those with more complex prescriptions will get magnetically attaching lenses that cost $149.