You can now study for an MBA inside Apple Vision Pro, and you'll get the headset for free — German university unveils $21k 'immersive' MBA in Sustainability, Leadership and Business Innovation

Germany’s Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences has today unveiled a radical new course that will offer students the chance to study for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree through an immersive Apple Vision Pro app. What’s more, if you sign up for the course you’ll get the headset for free, and it’s yours to keep forever.

Following the launch of Apple Vision Pro on February 2, Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (ToU) has this week announced a “radically immersive edition” of its flagship MBA in Sustainability, Leadership, and Business Innovation.

Available in the U.S., the course (which is dubbed “Impact” by ToU) will be available as a native Apple Vision Pro app. You can apply to join the course now, with a deadline to enroll of February 20.

The course is an 18-month-long part-time MBA and can be done 100% online. There are intakes in March, May, and September, and ToU says the course “is designed to equip future leaders with the most in-demand skills and drive meaningful impact while connecting with the university's global professional network of sustainability and business experts.”

Apple Vision Pro x MBA — Free, but expensive

As noted, students “will receive the headset as part of the learning program,” however, like most college degrees, the course itself is expensive. The MBA costs $21,000, but ToU does have Early Bird offers and scholarships, which could bring the price down to $16,000. Subtract the cost of Apple Vision Pro from that, and you might find you’ve got yourself a pretty good deal. (Especially when you consider the average MBA in the U.S. costs $61,800 ).

Not only will students learn “how to use tech to drive business transformation, lead organizations through the ESG landscape, and grow businesses sustainably,” but they’ll be able to do so in the brave new world of spatial computing. ToU says Apple Vision Pro “will provide a fully immersive experience in which students can participate in hands-free learning, connect deeply with spatial audio and visuals, and benefit from shared virtual spaces for interactive studying.”

If you’re interested, you should probably act fast, as there’s a maximum of 15 places in the cohort. ToU notes the course is also available online without the headset, but that all sounds very 2023 to me.