A 1979 Porsche 935 adorned with an iconic Apple livery has gone up for auction in Miami.

Over at duPont Registry , this "Apple car" is listed for a cool $499,000. It's description states:

GT935-101 is a purpose-built track weapon. Visually it's a 935 K3. Inside it actually has many GT2 components such as a 3.8 TT built by Bob Holcomb, GT2 6 speed transmission and the complete double wish-bone 993 rear suspension module was expertly grafted into the 911 tub.The engine puts more than 700 Hp at 1.2 bar, so there is no shortage of power. The car is very compliant and well balanced, the 3.8 TT will nail you to the seat while you're pushing on the loud pedal. The braking is equally as impressive with the car being very stable under all braking conditions. Top speed is estimated over 200 MPH. This is a serious car.Perfect for SVRA, HSR, SCCA, as well as track and DE days. Saddle up with the right team and this car will be competitive at the Daytona Classic 24. Chassis – 1969 911Body – GT935 K3Engine – 3.8 TT, Carrillo Rods, Mahle Pistons, Updated Turbos with internal waste gates, Holcomb EFI with Zytec Engine Management. Mode Intercooler, Built by Bob Holcomb and freshened by Loren Beggs (911 Design)

In 1979 actor Paul Newman showed up at Le Mans and managed to finish second, causing a media sensation. The car he drove was a Porsche 935, owned by Dick Barbour. When it returned in 1980, it was sponsored by Apple, the first and last time Apple would ever sponsor a race car. The Exact Porsche he drove was bought by Adam Carolla for $.4 million in 2016, so really $499,000 for this model is an absolute bargain. It boasts a 3.8 L Twin Turbo engine and rear-wheel drive.

Maybe not the Apple Car some of you are hoping for, but still pretty awesome.