What you need to know
- Chucklefish have announced a physical version of Wargroove coming sometime in the future.
- Titled Wargroove Deluxe Edition, this special version of the game includes lots of physical bonuses.
- There's no release date at this exact time and the game will be $40 on Nintendo Switch
Chucklefish, the developers of Wargroove, announced a physical version of Wargroove coming to the Nintendo Switch. Titled Wargroove Deluxe Edition, it includes a fair few bonuses. Chucklefish partnered with Sold Out to produce this physical version of the game. Here's a list of all the physical bonuses that are included:
- Physical disc/cartridge copy of the game
- Downloadable version of the Wargroove Soundtrack by Phonetic Hero and Boss Battle Records
- Commander sprite sticker sheet
- Poster map of Aurania
- Mini Strategy Manual with stats & tips on all units (available in English, French, Italian, German & Spanish)
- Reversible coversheet – a clean, logo-free version of the key art for the game
You can see the box art below:
This physical version of Wargroove will cost $39.99 USD/ £29.99 / €39.99. We'll be sure to let you know when Wargroove Deluxe Edition becomes available for preorder. Wargroove was first released digitally earlier this year on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, with a PlayStation 4 version coming in the future.
This physical version of the game will likely coincide with the release of the PlayStation 4 digital version, which also has yet to receive a confirmed date. Wargroove features crossplay between Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch - it's currently unknown whether the PlayStation 4 version will support crossplay or not.
