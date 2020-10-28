Warp Drive is a fast-paced, arcade-style racer coming to Apple Arcade soon

What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has a new arcade racer coming soon.
- Warp Drive will is coming to Apple's game subscription service.
- It looks very much like Wipeout.
Apple has a new arcade racer coming to Apple Arcade soon with Supergonk's Warp Drive getting a teaser on Twitter.
The new game features a gorgeous look and while it does seem to play similarly to the popular PlayStation game Wipeout, there should be enough here to keep gamers interested.
Warp Drive from Supergonk is a stylized, fast-paced, arcade style racer that adds a twist to the genre. Players can instantly teleport or "warp" around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes. They'll take control of a quad rotor racer equipped with a warp module and enter a series of high-speed tournaments to test their skills and creative driving abilities. Drive on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and race up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle. In between races, players can upgrade their car, gradually adding more capabilities to drift, boost and warp their way to victory.
Apple isn't saying exactly when the new game will land, but it could be as soon as this coming Friday. Gamers will need a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription to enjoy Warp Drive.
