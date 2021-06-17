Apple announced the winners of its Apple Design Awards last week and developers have been receiving their physical awards ever since. But what happens when you aren't physical? You need someone else to open your new award.

CARROT Weather picked up the award for "Interaction for Apps" and took delivery just fine. But with CARROT, the homicidal AI that powers the app severely lacking in hands, it was left to her meatbag creator to do the work. And of course, the whole thing turned into a YouTube video.

Who knew watching someone be berated by a weather app could be so fun?