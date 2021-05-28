What you need to know
- iFixit has taken an iMac apart and filmed some of the process.
- The new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID wasn't safe, either.
Apple's new M1 iMac has been on sale for a little while now and the folk at iFixit have already done what they are wont to do – taken one apart and detailed the whole process. Now, we get to watch some of that action in video form, too.
The video, released to YouTube, shows a blue iMac being taken apart and having its innards removed. It's a grizzly watch indeed, but an interesting one. Check it out and you'll see what I mean.
The latest computer in Apple's lineup to inherit the snazzy M1 chip is the 24" iMac, redesigned with a new color palette and a shockingly thin profile. It's hard to imagine there's much room for repairability in this thing, but that's not going to stop us from tearing it down, along with the new Magic Keyboard.
Taking the iMac apart wasn't enough, though. iFixit has also dismantled a new Magic Keyboard to see what's going on inside – just to get a look at that new Touch ID sensor. Turns out, not a lot. But that's why it needed to be taken apart so we could find out, right?
We wouldn't suggest anyone takes their own iMac apart, of course. And anyone who hasn't already picked up Apple's latest Mac release should head over to our list of the best iMac deals before buying.
Apple reportedly readying new entry-level AirPods launch for this year
Apple is said to be getting ready to launch refreshed AirPods later this year after months of rumors.
Procreate's massive M1 iPad Pro update is now available
The M1 iPad Pro update for Procreate is now available, bringing with it up to 4x faster performance on Apple's latest tablet.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
What are the best Thunderbolt accessories for iMac in 2021?
All iMacs now come equipped with Thunderbolt ports. Let's find out what the best Thunderbolt accessories are in 2021.