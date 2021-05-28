Apple's new M1 iMac has been on sale for a little while now and the folk at iFixit have already done what they are wont to do – taken one apart and detailed the whole process. Now, we get to watch some of that action in video form, too.

The video, released to YouTube, shows a blue iMac being taken apart and having its innards removed. It's a grizzly watch indeed, but an interesting one. Check it out and you'll see what I mean.