With the news that Jony Ive is moving on from Apple after nearly thirty years with the company, that got many people thinking about what he meant to the company. (Spoiler, a lot!) Ive was passionate about what design could do, and you see that when he gets on stage at WWDC back in 1997 to talk about it.

In the video (around the 31 minute mark), you can see a much younger Phil Schiller introduce a one, Jonathan Ive, the Director of Design at the time to talk about design at Apple. We must warn you, the sight is something to behold.

Jony Ive has a full head of hair, a mustache and his brilliant British accent that became synonymous with Apple promo videos. He starts by talking about Apple's approach to design so people can better understand what they were doing at the moment and where they were heading in the future. This was a prelude to the iconic iMac G3 in 1998.