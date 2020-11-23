Watch an M1 MacBook Air serve as a digital key for a Tesla

Quinn Nelson, best known for his Snazzy Labs, YouTube channel, has found an incredibly cool and equally ridiculous way to use iPhone apps on the new M1 MacBook Air.

Because of the M1 processor, Macs featuring the chip can now run iPhone and iPad apps. Developers can choose to have their apps omitted from being offered in the Mac App Store, but that doesn't stop people from downloading the actual IPA file to their M1 Mac and running any iPhone or iPad app on the laptop.

Nelson installed the Tesla app on his M1 MacBook Air this way and found out that it enabled the Mac to not only remotely control his Tesla but act as its key as well.

I have the world's biggest car key and the world's stupidest use for an M1 Mac.

It has been interesting to see all of the creative things that people are doing with iPhone and iPad apps on their Mac. Have you seen anything that tops this? Let us know in the comments!