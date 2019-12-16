That's exactly what YouTuber DankPods (via Reddit ) did, and the result is just short of magical. But only just.

The final iPod Classic to be made came with 160GB of storage. It was discontinued in 2014 and I still mourn its loss. But if you still have an iPod Classic knocking around and want to give it a new lease of life, why not add a little more storage? Like, say, 1TB of the stuff?

Throughout the video you'll see 1TB of flash storage added to two different iPod Classics. The storage is taken care of by four microSD cards and a board to hold it all. And yes, I'm now trawling eBay for the whole lot. I'm easily entertained, you see.

I don't want to spoil too much because I think you'll really enjoy watching the video. But this is a story of two halves, with one iPod Classic working, to a point, and a second one only being successful after multiple false starts. Be warned, if you're someone who had an iPod Classic back in the day you might shed a tear or two here.

Or maybe that was just me.

