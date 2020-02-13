Vallee Duhamel Today At AppleSource: iMore

  • Vallée Duhamel was commissioned by Apple.
  • It needed a short film for Today at Apple events.
  • The whole thing was shot on iPhones using FiLMiC Pro.

You've probably never heard of Vallée Duhamel. But Apple has, and last year it commissioned the outfit to create a short film that could be used at Today at Apple events in Apple Stores around the globe. Now we get to see the result alongside a BTS of the whole thing.

The video itself is impressive in that it was shot on iPhone XS Max using Moment lenses and the FiLMiC Pro app. Visual effects artists were then brought in to add an extra level of pizazz.

The short film is called "Glacier" and it features dancer Olivia Khoury as she does her thing on a chunk of ice in the ocean. It's certainly worth a watch and is absolutely different from the usual Shot on iPhone videos that we tend to see from Apple.

But as if seeing the video wasn't enough, there's a pretty cool BTS that you can also check out. In it, we get to see the set being built and the world being created digitally, too. Those kinds of things are always fascinating, and we even get to see one of those super-expensive reference monitors that Apple was banging on about during the Pro Display XDR announcement as well.

Top marks to 9to5Mac for spotting these videos – they're great examples of what can be done with an iPhone. And this wasn't even using an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro.