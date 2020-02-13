You've probably never heard of Vallée Duhamel. But Apple has, and last year it commissioned the outfit to create a short film that could be used at Today at Apple events in Apple Stores around the globe. Now we get to see the result alongside a BTS of the whole thing.

The video itself is impressive in that it was shot on iPhone XS Max using Moment lenses and the FiLMiC Pro app. Visual effects artists were then brought in to add an extra level of pizazz.

The short film is called "Glacier" and it features dancer Olivia Khoury as she does her thing on a chunk of ice in the ocean. It's certainly worth a watch and is absolutely different from the usual Shot on iPhone videos that we tend to see from Apple.