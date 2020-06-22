At WWDC 2020, Apple revealed their newest software coming out later this year, and that means we got our first look at watchOS 7. The Apple Watch has long been one of Apple's most important devices as they have designed it with more health and safety features in mind over the years. There's some cool new stuff coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 7 so here's what you need to know! New Watch Faces

Apple Watch faces are getting even more personalizations and customizations and some new faces are coming our way. Chronograph Pro with an integrated tachymeter.

Photo face: You can now add a color filter to Photos face

X-Large Face: Includes the option to add a rich complication. Share your Watch Face with Face Sharing watchOS 7 will let you share your Watch Face with a friend, meaning if you've set up a really cool watch face, you can send it to someone else. You can also find customize Watch faces in the Face Gallery and download the face with ease! Sleep Tracking with the Sleep app

Sleep tracking is finally coming to Apple Watch! You'll be able to wear your Apple Watch to bed and while you sleep, and the new Sleep app will help you manage your sleep schedule. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You can set up personalized sleep time and your iPhone and Apple Watch will switch to Do Not Disturb mode and dim the display to get you ready for bed. In the morning you'll get a wake-up screen that gives you information like the weather, your battery life, and other useful things to glance out early. Cycling directions in Maps