What you need to know
- Waterfield Designs has announced the new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster.
- The holster stores your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Waterfield Designs has announced a new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster that is customized for each of the new iPhone 13 models.
The holster "attaches with strong rare-earth magnets to pants, pockets, belts, bag straps, or just about anything."
WaterField Designs' new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster in custom sizes for the new Apple iPhone13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini provides robust protection and hands-free convenience. Both chrome- and vegetable-tanned, the full-grain latigo leather that forms the iPhone case is strong, firm, and durable. Finished edges and a soft, supple feel combine for a sleek and professional aesthetic.
You can watch a video demo of the new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster below:
Gary Waterfield, owner of Waterfield Designs, said that the new holster "is not only beautiful and secure, but it's also so convenient."
"Many of our customers want their phones within quick and easy reach without having to keep them in their pockets where they can be uncomfortable or even fall out. The Latigo Leather iPhone Holster is not only beautiful and secure, but it's also so convenient. For example, you can plug your earbuds in and have a phone conversation with your hands free and the iPhone safely saddled inside the case."
You can check out all of the features of the iPhone Holster below:
- Full-grain latigo leather is both chrome- and vegetable-tanned. The combined tanning processes make for supple and pliable leather while retaining strength. The case will develop a rich patina over time.
- Protective, scratch-free Ultrasuede® lines the interior and helps clean the iPhone.
- Strong rare-earth magnets keep the iPhone case firmly attached to clothing or to an accessory strap.
- A magnetic self-finding grommet clasp fastens the leather flap.
- Side openings provide easy access to volume and sleep buttons.
- A bottom cut-out allows connection to a lightning-to-USB cable or earbud cord and lets speaker sounds resonate.
The Latigo Leather Holster is available in Black, Dark Brown, or Acorn for $99. Waterfield Designs says that it will begin shipping the new holster on September 23.
