You don't need to drop a ton of money to get a premium leather AirTag accessory anymore.

WaterField Designs has launched a new Leather AirTag Keychain and AirTag Luggage Tag. Both AirTag accessories look like more traditional, classic accessories for your keychain or luggage, and the decorative perforations on the edges not only look great but allow sound to travel from the AirTag to your ears.

"What really sets these AirTag accessories apart is that the trackers are protected behind a layer of sumptuous leather from the scratches so many AirTag users have already complained about. And, they are hidden, so someone looking to steal a bag or suitcase won't notice that they contain an AirTag and will be less likely to remove them," said company owner, Gary Waterfield.

Designed with input from over 1200+ customers, the Leather AirTag Keychain and AirTag Luggage Tag easily attach with an included carabiner or stainless-steel cable to bags, belt hooks, luggage, or any item frequently misplaced. Available in a range of colors, the AirTag cases in matching colors serve as stylish accessories and in bright, contrasting colors help users easily find their keys or quickly identify their bag at the baggage carousel.

The AirTag Keychain is made of full-grain vegetable-tanned leather and features a secure pouch that hides your AirTag.