The feedback on AirPods Max has been universally positive, but the Smart Case that comes with it has become quite possibilty the most hated Apple product in recent memory. Many have pointed to its lack of protection and odd design. Interest in third-party cases for Apple's new over ear headphones skyrocketed immediately, and it looks like Waterfield Designs will be among the first to get one to market.

The company has announced the AirPods Max Shield Case, a "bespoke case developed with input from over 1,200 Apple fans that combines full-grain leather with waxed canvas or ballistic nylon for a modern look that complements Apple's sleek headphones." The inside of the case features a 'Magnetic Leather Butterfly' that allows the headphones to go into Ultra-Low Power Mode, the same as Apple's own Smart Case. It also features pockets to store your charger, charging cable, and other accessories.