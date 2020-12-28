What you need to know
- Waterfield Designs has announced a third-party AirPods Max case.
- You can preorder the case now for $99.
The feedback on AirPods Max has been universally positive, but the Smart Case that comes with it has become quite possibilty the most hated Apple product in recent memory. Many have pointed to its lack of protection and odd design. Interest in third-party cases for Apple's new over ear headphones skyrocketed immediately, and it looks like Waterfield Designs will be among the first to get one to market.
The company has announced the AirPods Max Shield Case, a "bespoke case developed with input from over 1,200 Apple fans that combines full-grain leather with waxed canvas or ballistic nylon for a modern look that complements Apple's sleek headphones." The inside of the case features a 'Magnetic Leather Butterfly' that allows the headphones to go into Ultra-Low Power Mode, the same as Apple's own Smart Case. It also features pockets to store your charger, charging cable, and other accessories.
WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield says that the case was designed with input from over 1,200 Apple enthusiasts and that, with that feedback, they were able to create a case that satisfied everyone's needs.
"When Apple introduced the AirPods Max, our community clamored for a new case. So, we surveyed over 1,200 Apple enthusiasts to understand their needs and then incorporated their feedback into our design. They requested a case that is compact, protective, professional-looking, and capable of carrying a few accessories. They were evenly divided regarding the Apple Smart Case; one camp wanted a case that encompasses the Apple Smart Case while the other wanted a case that replaces it altogether and puts the headphones into low-power mode. It was an exciting challenge to create a case that satisfies both camps and that addresses their other wishes as well."
Some other notable features of the AirPods Max Shield Case include shock-aborbing foam to protect from drops as well as waterproof zippers to even keep your headphones safe from rain and other liquids. Here is the full list of features of the case:
- Compact and custom-fitted to hold and protect AirPods Max with or without a Smart Case.
- Innovative Magnetic Leather Butterfly keeps ear cups separated and triggers AirPods Max low power mode to preserve battery life. The Butterfly lies flat when headphones are stowed with the Apple Smart Case.
- Zip-around closure with dual zipper sliders allows for in-case charging.
- Top and bottom layers of closed-cell foam help disperse external forces and resist compression.
- Plush lining, as soft as a puppy's ear, backed with additional soft foam keeps AirPods Max scratch-free.
- Stretch mesh pocket with a leather closure utilizes negative interior space to fit a 5W to 20W Apple Power Adapter and charging and headphone cords.
- Plush-lined exterior zippered pocket keeps extra cords, AirPods Pro, or other small electronic accessories readily accessible.
- Open-topped, stretch mesh, rear pocket stows an iPhone, and/or additional accessories.
- Top nylon loop facilitates a quick grab when carrying the case solo and hooks onto a carabiner for attaching to a strap or stashing the case inside another bag.
- Rugged black ballistic nylon or waxed canvas paired with full-grain leather and smooth waterproof zippers help protect headphones from the elements.
The AirPods Max Shield Case is available for preorder now for $99 at Waterfield Designs. It comes in four different color combinations that include Black Leather, Blue Leather, Crimson Leather, and Chocolate Leather. The next round of shipments is currently set for the second week of February.
