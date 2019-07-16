WaterField Design today unveiled its latest bag to carry around your most important items. The Executive Leather Messenger bag combinse its knack for leather work in a stylish finish.

WaterField Designs announces the Executive Leather Messenger, a premium leather laptop bag that blends classic looks with modern features. Dual padded compartments cradle both a laptop and a tablet, a convenient rear passthrough slides over a rolling suitcase handle, pockets organize tech accessories and personal items, and a quick-release paragliding buckle closure adds panache.

Saying this bag just looks stylish doesn't do it justice. It looks amazing with its full-grain leather finish with raw edges that gives it a certain ruggedness. Inside, the bag is dual-padded compartments will house your notebook or tablet.

Other nice little details include the lined pockets, pen slot for actual pen or Apple Pencil, 180-degree D-ring for strap attachments, adjustable leather handle with metal rivets and suitcase handle.

You can pick up the new WaterField Design Executive Leather Messenger bag starting today. It is available in two sizes, Compact and Full, with the latter option costs an additional $20 and it is available in Grizzly Leather or Black Leather.