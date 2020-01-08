What you need to know
- The Waydoo Flyer is an electric surfboard that doesn't need wind or waves.
- It's powered by an e-foil that lets you fly above the water.
- It also has a wireless remote control to adjust the speed.
One of the coolest bits of tech we've seen at CES 2020 has basically nothing to do with Apple. It's an electric surfboard that uses an e-foil to propel itself so you can fly above the water!
The Waydoo Flyer is an electric surfboard that uses e-foil technology to propel the board through the water. The foil also raises the board above the choppy water so you can glide through the water with relative ease. The Waydoo site states:
The Waydoo Flyer is an eFoil board designed to make you fly above the water. The ability to foil anywhere and anytime without wind or waves creates the most fantastic watersports experience that has ever been seen.
It even comes with a control that has 5 speed options for beginners through to experts, whilst using your body to control the direction of your Flyer. The battery that powers the Flyer will give you a maximum of 75 minutes charge, and a warning at 20% so that you've got enough juice to get back to shore.
Not only is e-foiling a great workout, it's super clean, allowing you to pursue watersports without worrying about pollution. All the electronics are designed to stop water from getting in, so you don't need to worry about that either.
Oh, also, it's $6499. So you if you thought the Mac Pro was too expensive, well now you know.
