What you need to know
- Harvest Moon is a long-running series of farming games that weave in simple village life.
- There's a new gameplay trailer for Harvest Moon: One World, the next entry in the franchise.
- Harvest Moon: One World is set to release on March 2, 2021 for Nintendo Switch.
Harvest Moon is a series known for providing idylic gameplay for fans looking to find peace in farming and gentle courtship. There's a new gameplay trailer for Harvest Moon: One World, showcasing the many improvements this latest entry is bringing next year. You can check out the trailer below.
"We are excited to finally reveal the first trailer for Harvest Moon: One World," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume in a press release. "Harvest Moon: One World is the biggest Harvest Moon in history, with so much variety and new elements. We know players will love the exciting new experience it will bring!"
Harvest Moon: One World is scheduled to release on March 2, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PS4.
