WeatherLine already offered up some of my favorite iOS 14 Home screen widgets and it's been supercharged with some new changes, including one that takes those widgets and takes them to the next level.

With WeatherLine 2.6 or later installed users will see their widgets automatically change to display the most important information as and when it's needed.

Introducing "Look Ahead"! See your future during calm evening weather. Your widget will automatically show the next 4-day forecast so you can see what's coming.

That sounds amazing and after testing this update out for a while, I can confirm that it most definitely is!

Alongside the widget changes, the new update also includes AQI ratings, too.

Introducing real-time Air Quality Index by PurpleAir! PurpleAir is premier AQI provider with 8,000 real-time Laser Particle Counter sensors. We promised to always bring you the best – and here it is. Again. Supercharge required.

Weather Line v2.6 is here! https://t.co/31iso7ejeu



💜 Introducing PurpleAir AQI

First weather app with real-time Air Quality Index from Purple.



🔭 Introducing “Look Ahead”

When evening weather is calm, your widget will automatically show the next 4 day’s forecast. pic.twitter.com/hRSMKI59Kl — Weather Line ⚡️ (@weatherlineapp) October 2, 2020

Pretty impressive, right?

You can download WeatherLine from the App Store right now. There are in-app purchases available to unlock the Supercharge subscription that's needed for some of the best features, too.