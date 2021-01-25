As reported by AppleInsider, investment firm Wedbush has raised its price target for Apple shares to $175 ahead of the company's Q1 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, January 27. Lead analyst Daniel Ives predicts that the company will announce "eye popping" shipments for its iPhone lineup as well as a record-breaking holiday quarter.

The investor note seen by the outlet affirms their initial prediction that the "iPhone 12 supercycle hype has become a reality." Ives believes that Apple will announce iPhone shipments reaching over 90 million in the Q1 2021 quarter, a 25% increase from the analyst's initial forecast from last year.