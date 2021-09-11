Hello everyone and welcome to the weekly Nintendo recap. We got some exciting news this week regarding a possible Nintendo Switch price cut that could make the original Switch only sell for $250. Additionally, a self-proclaimed leaker tweeted about what they expect to see in the next Nintendo Direct. There's also been a development with the fraud claim against Wata Games and Heritage Auctions, which are accused of marking up the costs of retro video games just to line the pockets of those involved. In other news, Sonic's latest remaster released, but to a glitchy start that's got people asking for refunds. Switch price could drop next week

On Thursday, Twitter user @nintendalerts who has been known to relay reliable information in the past, stated that the price of the original Nintendo Switch that released in 2017 will be getting a price cut down to 270 Euros next Monday or soon after that. That's equivalent to about $250 USD, so a $50 reduction from the original MSRP. So if you're thinking of getting a Switch this weekend, you might want to hold off for a few days just in case. Bon par contre, ce n’est pas une rumeur mais une future réalité, je dis ça car j’ai vu pas mal de gens me reprendre en parlant de rumeur ! Du coup petite piqûre de rappel. ➡️ https://t.co/BM4iQ6vOyV https://t.co/XbTZSBIfhM — Nintend'Alerts (@nintendalerts) September 10, 2021 Now of course, the question is will this actually happen? It's possible. The first Nintendo Switch is outdated now that we have the Switch V2 with longer battery life and the upcoming Switch OLED model that releases this October. Though I could see Nintendo shying away from this so as not to cannibalize the sales of that OLED model. Still, making it easier to purchase the Switch gets more people into the Nintendo ecosystem and thus makes it possible for them to sell more Switch games, and that alone makes me think that Nintendo might actually be cutting the price sometime soon. The thing to keep in mind is that since the Nintendo Switch has been such a popular console during the pandemic it has constantly been sold out at various retailers. That means retailers have mostly restocked their inventory with the new Switch V2 model and so the original Switch will be harder to find. Wata Games co-founder selling his own retro games on eBay