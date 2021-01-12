First up is the new SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, powered by NVMe solid-state technology the Extreme Pro delivers read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. The Pro also comes with a forged aluminum chassis which doubles as a heatsink to dissipate heat and keep performance optimal. The Pro will retail at $749.

Western Digital is bringing 4TB capacity across a range of its portable hard drives, giving consumers and professionals alike the storage they need for creation, consumption, and gaming.

The less 'Pro' but no less formidable SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD also gets the 4TB treatment, offering users read and write speeds of 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s respectively. The rugged design offers two-meter drop protection plus IP55 rated water and dust resistance. Again, this will be available later this quarter at around $699 and is a great option for those who need a rugged hard drive that can take a bit of a beating whilst you're out and about.

If you're a gamer, then look no further than the new WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD. Underneath the distinctive design, you'll find 4TB of storage and read speeds of up to 2000MB/s for super-fast load times, so you can spend more time playing. This will work with either Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. The P50 will be available for $749.

Finally, we have the My Passport SSD from WD, with a distinctive metal design and a range of colors, My Passport offers drop protection of over six feet, and read and write speeds similar to the SanDisk Extreme. The new 4TB My Passport SSD will retail at $679.

All four of these new hard drives will be available later this quarter from the Western Digital store and select retailers.