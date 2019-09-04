By now you probably have an Apple Card or at the very least have seen an image of one. It's been the talk of the town in the tech world, which isn't surprising; it is an Apple product and the Apple Card looks amazing with its sleek all-white finish and minimalist look.

Have you ever wondered what it looks like without the white coating?

According to 9to5Mac, one intrepid reader did and decided to polish off the white coating to get to the metal underneath. He revealed he used a watch polishing machine to remove the multiple coatings Apple puts on the card.