Best Bags to Store your NES Classic Edition iMore 2020
When it comes to retro games, you can't go wrong with the original NES Classic Edition that Nintendo released a few years ago. It's great for the nostalgia factor, and it comes packed with a ton of games for the price (and you can hack it for even more)! What if you want to bring it over to a friend's house, or just keep it in a bag for safekeeping? We've found the best bags for your NES Classic Edition, so it remains safe and protected!
- Most organized: Smatree Carrying Case for Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic Edition
- Lightweight and compact: Orzly Travel and Storage Bag for NES Classic Mini
- Simple and practical: LTGEM NES Classic Edition Case
- Two for one: Nintendo NES Classic and SNES Classic Deluxe Travel Case
- Best bang for your buck: Orzly Essentials Accessory Pack
- Super minimal: Hard Travel Case Storage Pouch Bag for NES Classic Edition
Most organized: Smatree Carrying Case for Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic EditionStaff Favorite
The Smatree case is made with EVA foam pockets made specifically to fit the NES Classic Edition, cables, and controllers. It also has a mesh pocket to hold any other accessories you may have. It also comes with a handle and buckle that can attach to a bag or belt for easy transport.
Lightweight and compact: Orzly Travel and Storage Bag for NES Classic Mini
This lightweight bag will comfortably fit the console, power cable, accessories, and two controllers. A carry handle and shoulder strap let you easily transport it around safely, and the zippable compartments mean nothing will fall out along the way.
Simple and practical: LTGEM NES Classic Edition Case
This simple case houses your NES Classic Mini console, cables, and two controllers. A mesh pocket on one side also stores other accessories you may want to have with you, like earbuds. You can carry it easily thanks to the carrying handle at the top.
Two for one: Nintendo NES Classic and SNES Classic Deluxe Travel Case
This officially licensed Nintendo travel case is compatible with both the NES Classic and SNES Classic. Since it's an official product, it will fit both mini consoles with no issues, as well as all the cables you need and up to two controllers. The case is made from tough and durable materials, so your consoles will be kept safe and secure.
Best bang for your buck: Orzly Essentials Accessory Pack
This accessories bundle is a great value for those who need it. It includes the Orzly Travel and Storage Bag we mentioned earlier and also throws in two controllers and corresponding cable extensions. The only thing that this bundle pack is missing is the console itself.
Super minimal: Hard Travel Case Storage Pouch Bag for NES Classic Edition
This case from IREALIST is made from EVA, so it's strong, tough, durable, and protects from squeezing. The outside appears more minimalistic than other options. The inside has enough room for your console, cables, and two controllers with the inside main pocket as well as a mesh pocket to hold any additional accessories you need.
A classic way to keep your console safe
Whether you're traveling with your NES Classic Edition or just storing it away for the time being, these bags will get the job done! Plus, they're all relatively cheap, so they don't break the bank. With any of these bags, you'll have space to keep a few extra accessories with a hardcover to give the NES additional protection.
Our personal favorite is the Smatree Carrying Case for Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic Edition for the well organized EVA foam pockets made just for NES Classic Edition. It's simple and lightweight, yet still offers plenty of shock and scratch protection. Enjoy the comfort of taking your NES Classic Edition with you wherever you go without the worry of damage during travel.
If you want the official products, you can always go with the Nintendo Licensed Nintendo NES Classic and SNES Classic Deluxe Travel Case and have the added benefit of being able to use it for either an NES or SNES system.
