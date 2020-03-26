A pair of Apple sneakers has sold at auction in Dallas for more than $16,000.

The sneakers were lined up for auction early last month. They were ultra-rare Apple sneakers that were made exclusively for Apple employees in partnership with Adidas in the 1990s. Back in 2016, a pair auctioned with an estimated price of $30,000, but didn't hit the target. Now, this most recent pair has sold for over $16,000. From the report:

So rare and sought after are pairs of the Apple sneaker now that one pair fetched nearly $30,000 USD at auction in late 2017, and they're now venerated in sneaker land alongside shoes like the Nike Air Mag. Now, another pair has surfaced at auction house Heritage in a more used condition but nonetheless selling for a smidgen over $16,400 earlier this week.

The report notes that these sneakers have previously provided inspiration for high-end fashion reboots:

The tech company's prototypical shoes tend to generate an online wave of nostalgia every time a pair surfaces, and in the midst of a nostalgic boom that's currently taking place in the world of high fashion, they've even caught the eye of some iconic designers as well. If a 2018 post from Versace sneaker VP Salehe Bembury was to be believed, these legendary pieces of tech (and sneaker) memorabilia could one day even be set to receive a high-fashion reboot, with Versace looking to enter the retro sneaker fold by introducing a pair of trainers that take a number of design cues from Apple's storied shoes.

The sneakers are the second high-profile Apple auction to drop in recent days. A couple of weeks ago a pristine and fully-working Apple-1 computer sold at auction for a whopping $458,711.25.