There's more choice when it comes to the color of your next iPad than ever before, and your options are going to vary based on which iPad model you are going for.

While it might seem like a shallow aspect to think about, the color of your device can help to show off your personality or be a purely pragmatic decision. Regardless of how you choose, we're here to help you get the best iPad for you. Forget about the front

Since Apple has now done away with white bezels around its iPad screens, you don't need to factor that in to your buying decision. Black bezels now come as standard across all current iPad lines so you can go crazy with whatever rear chassis color you want and know that, from the front, you're going to get the same experience regardless. The M1 iMac recently got updated with a white bezel, so it's possible it might make a comeback on Apple's portable devices in the future, for now all the displays are surrounded by a black border. Silver vs space gray

For a long time, the two constants in Apple's color range have been silver and space gray and that's the case (mostly) across Apple's iPad lineup today. Though the exact meaning of those two hues has changed a little bit from device to device, you're basically getting a light shade of gray or a dark shade of gray, respectively. While these might sound boring to those that prefer bright and vivacious tones, they will be a classy choice to someone else. Black is almost always the most popular color when it comes to electronics and electronics accessories. And while space gray may not look as cool as "true" black, it'll likely still be the default color for many. That said, lighter-colored iPads can stand out more, especially with brightly colored cases; space gray or silver iPad models tend to let accessories be the star. Silver and space gray are the only options for the 2021 iPad and 2021 iPad Pro, so you're picking between the two shades there, and they are also two of the options for the iPad Air 4. The notable standout here is the iPad mini 6, which does offer space gray but does not come in silver, eschewing it for the champagne-tinged starlight color. A bit more color

If you prefer a pop of color in your devices, then the iPad Air 4 and iPad mini 6 should be your main contenders right now. As previously mentioned, the entry-level iPad and top-end iPad Pro only come in silver or space gray so, if something outside of grayscale is your bag, then you want to look at some other options. The iPad Air 4 has the most choice when it comes to color, adding sky blue, green, and rose gold hues in addition to silver and space gray options. iPad mini has four colorways: space gray, starlight, pink, and purple. All of the colors are muted or pastel in nature, and certainly not as bold as the iPhone 13 colors, so don't expect too much saturation when it comes to whichever you pick. For the iPad mini 6 in particular, most of its colors look silver depending on the lighting in the room you're in. Discoloration vs damage