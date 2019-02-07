Best answer: The Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max only comes in one color, black. You can purchase another Catalyst case (without waterproof protection) in other colors, however.

Tough and durable

The Catalyst Waterproof Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come in black only. Each offers waterproof protection (IP68) up to 33 feet and drop protection up to 6.6 feet. These cases are industry leaders in slim everyday waterproof cases. Without a case, the phones are water resistant to a depth of 6.56 feet for up to 30 minutes. The Catalyst case is also snow, dirt, and sand proof. The accessory includes a waterproof silicone seal, integrated touchscreen film, true sound acoustic membranes, non-recessed optical camera lens, rotating mute switch, and a soft rubber grip. It also comes with a lanyard to attach the iPhone to your wrist.

Do you have another iPhone or mobile device?

Catalyst also offers waterproof cases for the iPhone XR and other Apple devices, including older iPhones, plus iPad and Apple Watch.

Is there a colorful choice?

If you want a Catalyst case for your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max in a color other than black, you do have another choice. Both the Impact Protection case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available in multiple colors. The Impact Case offers drop protection up to 9.9 feet. Keep in mind, the case doesn't provide additional water protection for your device.