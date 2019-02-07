Best answer: The Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max only comes in one color, black. You can purchase another Catalyst case (without waterproof protection) in other colors, however.
- Catalyst: Waterproof Case for iPhone XS ($90)
- Catalyst: Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max ($90)
Tough and durable
The Catalyst Waterproof Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come in black only. Each offers waterproof protection (IP68) up to 33 feet and drop protection up to 6.6 feet. These cases are industry leaders in slim everyday waterproof cases. Without a case, the phones are water resistant to a depth of 6.56 feet for up to 30 minutes. The Catalyst case is also snow, dirt, and sand proof. The accessory includes a waterproof silicone seal, integrated touchscreen film, true sound acoustic membranes, non-recessed optical camera lens, rotating mute switch, and a soft rubber grip. It also comes with a lanyard to attach the iPhone to your wrist.
Do you have another iPhone or mobile device?
Catalyst also offers waterproof cases for the iPhone XR and other Apple devices, including older iPhones, plus iPad and Apple Watch.
Is there a colorful choice?
If you want a Catalyst case for your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max in a color other than black, you do have another choice. Both the Impact Protection case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available in multiple colors. The Impact Case offers drop protection up to 9.9 feet. Keep in mind, the case doesn't provide additional water protection for your device.
Get your case
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS
Ultimate protection
For warranty protection, be sure to purchase your case through the Catalyst website. It's also the place to go to see if new colors are released.
For the grownups
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max
Go big
If you own Apple's largest iPhone to date, this is the case to buy. Get it now and don't pass Go!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.