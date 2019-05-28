Looking to pick up a brand new iPod touch 7? Well before you do, you need to know about the six awesome colors that it comes in. Not only is this new iPod incredibly eye-catching, but it also has up to 256GB storage, meaning you can rock out to all your favorite tunes and more in the most colorful of ways.

Find the perfect color for your personalist

The iPod touch 7 comes in six different colors, so which one will you be picking out? We personally love the charity focus behind the (PRODUCT)Red iPod touch 7, but everyone is different.

If you need to learn more about the iPod touch 7, don't worry: we have you covered. Personally, we can't wait to rock out on a bright pink iPod touch 7 — what about you?