Best answer: The Kodak Printomatic comes in six bright, eye-catching colors: black, gray, pink, yellow, blue, and green. You have plenty of different options to choose from when you're picking out your new instant printing camera.

Pick and choose your Kodak Printomatic

Whether you're someone who prefers a classic camera color, a fan of neon pops of blue, green, and yellow, or a photographer who loves a soft, subtle pastel like a baby pink, the Kodak Printomatic has a variety of color options.

Regardless of the color you decide to go with, the numerous shades that Kodak allows really lets you customize your instant camera aesthetic.

Of course, if you wanted to keep it classic Kodak, you should definitely check out the yellow Printomatic. However, if you're on the hunt for a color that'll stand out against the dark contours of your bag, the bright green and blue, along with the soft pink, are great choices, too.

If you're someone who wants to stick to classic camera shades, the striking black and gray Printomatics are bound to match with your other camera gear. This option still displays a fun design that this new little instant camera is known for.