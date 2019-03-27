Best answer: The Kodak Printomatic comes in six bright, eye-catching colors: black, gray, pink, yellow, blue, and green. You have plenty of different options to choose from when you're picking out your new instant printing camera.
- Instant pictures: Kodak Printomatic ($70 at Amazon)
- The whole package: Kodak Printomatic Gift Bundle ($110 at Amazon)
Pick and choose your Kodak Printomatic
Whether you're someone who prefers a classic camera color, a fan of neon pops of blue, green, and yellow, or a photographer who loves a soft, subtle pastel like a baby pink, the Kodak Printomatic has a variety of color options.
Regardless of the color you decide to go with, the numerous shades that Kodak allows really lets you customize your instant camera aesthetic.
Of course, if you wanted to keep it classic Kodak, you should definitely check out the yellow Printomatic. However, if you're on the hunt for a color that'll stand out against the dark contours of your bag, the bright green and blue, along with the soft pink, are great choices, too.
If you're someone who wants to stick to classic camera shades, the striking black and gray Printomatics are bound to match with your other camera gear. This option still displays a fun design that this new little instant camera is known for.
Classic style
Kodak Printomatic
Shoot and print in style
A mighty reliable instant camera, the Kodiak Printomatic packs a lot of punch into its colorful frame: a 10-megapixel device that prints your memories in both black and white, and color. Perfect for travelling, comes with a rechargeable battery, and comes various colors and zinc sheets to stick photos anywhere!
More bang for your buck
Kodak Printomatic Gift Bundle
Give the gift that keeps on giving — and shooting!
Investing in the Kodak Printomatic Gift Bundle will certainly give you more creative photography options in the long run! With the gift bundle, you get a Kodak Printomatic in your favorite color, plus a travel pouch, decorative stickers and pens, a photo album, and 20 additional zink printer sheets. Truly customize your Printomatic memories!
