iPhone XR - Unlike the others, this case model comes in a bright blue, a vibrant red, or black. It powers your iPhone for up to 81 hours of music playback, 31 hours of talk, 18 hours of video, or 16 hours of surfing the web.

iPhone XS Max - Get it in navy, gold, black, or deep red. This model gives a charge for up to 81 hours of music, 31 hours of calls, 18 hours of streaming, or 16 hours of internet browsing.

iPhone XS/X - Cases are available in deep red, gold, navy, and black. With this model, you'll get up to 76 hours of music playing, 25 hours of talk time, 17 hours of video streaming, or 15 hours of net surfing.

Mophie's Juice Pack Access battery cases are compatible with all versions of the iPhone made from X and on. This includes X, XS, XS Max, and XR. For the most part, the cases are the same, but the length of the battery and the colors the cases come in differ depending on the model.

Regardless of the model, each Juice Pack Access features a button on the back of the case. When held for three seconds it begins or ends the charging process. LED lights beside the button serve as a battery life indicator to let you know when the battery case needs a recharge. Additionally, both the battery case's USB-C port and the iPhone's Lightning port are accessible at all times. This opens up new possibilities, like being able to charge your iPhone while listening to music or charging both devices at the same time.

Every model of the Juice Pack Access is made of a mixture of plastic and rubber. The case is smooth to the touch and won't cause too much friction when sliding in and out of your pocket. You'll install and remove your iPhone by pulling the bottom and top halves of the case apart. Don't worry, they only come apart when you want them to.