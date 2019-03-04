What is the Snap?

The Polaroid Snap looks like a standard digital camera but with one awesome extra feature: you can instantly print your photos to share with your friends and family. Anyone who grew up in the 80s will be quite familiar with those iconic square pictures with the big white borders that magically printed out right from your camera. The new Polaroid Snap offers the same experience with a few minor enhancements.

The Snap abandons the company's more traditional portrait layout for a more standard landscape orientation found on most digital cameras. The important part though is that the instant picture printing technology the company is known for is here in all its glory. Once you snap the picture, it will instantly print out a 2-by-3 inch copy of it for you to share with your friends. You can even snap and print the pictures in three separate color modes: black and white, color, and sepia.

Even though the printing tech is cool, you don't have to automatically print every photo you take. The Snap will hold up to a 128GB micro SD card so you can save your pictures to the camera and only print out the best ones. There's also a self-timer so you can be sure to get set up for the perfect photo every time.

One of my favorite things about it is that it comes in seven awesome colors to perfectly match your style. You can get the Snap in Black, Blue, Navy Blue, Pink, Purple, Red, and White so no matter how you roll, there's a Snap just for you.

The Snap is just one of the many instant cameras that are hitting the market right now (and in 2019, nonetheless!). You can check out some other options here.