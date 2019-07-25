Best answer: A gaming desk is essentially a desk that has been made explicitly for gaming. Every aspect of the desk has been strategically picked and developed to optimize gaming on your PC. There are tons of different shapes and styles available to suit your gaming needs.
- Gaming from your couch: COUCHMASTER Cycon ($200 at Amazon)
- Large tabletop mousepad: Arozzi Arena Leggero Compact Gaming Desk ($229 at Amazon)
- Lots of monitor space: Walker Edison Soreno Modern 3-Piece Corner Desk ($91 at Amazon)
What is a gaming desk?
A gaming desk is a desk that has been ergonomically designed to make gaming a breeze. These desks allow you to have all of the space that you need for multiple screens. This office staple gives gamers the ability to switch from one keyboard to another quickly. Also, it helps players feel extremely comfortable for long periods while immersed in the next online challenge.
What makes a gaming desk unique is that each one has its own little quirks that make it suitable for specific gaming needs. For example, there are desks in which the entire surface top is one large mousepad. You can literally run your mouse along any area on the tabletop and it will work as a smooth mousepad. Some other quirks include areas to hide your wires and store your snacks during long gaming sessions. There are even desks made out of glass or with with attached cushions to give you the ultimate style and comfort.
So, which desk should I get?
Depending on your gaming needs, there are a variety of styles to choose from. Some gaming desks are L-shaped to create room for whatever your gaming hearts desire. Others are designed to place above your lap while sitting on your most comfortable chair. Some are made of tinted glass for that extra touch when creating your gaming atmosphere. There is pretty much a design to suit every gamer's lifestyle. Your desks will depend on your specific needs.
If you're an extreme gamer who spends multiple hours a day lost in your digital adventures, then a gaming desk is perfect for you. On the other hand, if your game time is more limited, and your desk is mainly used for other activities, a fully equipped gaming desk may not be the best option for you. If this is the case, you may find that a regular desk is more optimal for your lifestyle.
Our pick
COUCHMASTER Cycon
Ergonomic gaming from the comfort of your couch
The Couchmaster is the perfect lap desk for long gaming sessions while sitting on your most comfortable chair or couch.
Runner Up
Arozzi Arena Leggero Compact Gaming Desk
Features a large tabletop mousepad
The entire surface of this gaming desk doubles as a mousepad so you can really get comfortable while gaming.
Happy Medium
Walker Edison Soreno Modern 3-Piece Corner Desk
Provides more monitor space
This three-piece corner desk gives you more space for added monitors with its polished tempered glass surface.
