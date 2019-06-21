Best answer: If you get caught cheating in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the game creator can ban your email address and delete your account. And the company has gotten very good at catching cheaters.

Cheating in Wizards Unite is a bad plan

As much fun as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is, the game isn't always super easy to play. You have to be out in the real world to enjoy most of the experience, often at different times of the day. And with reports that rural areas don't have a lot of options for gameplay, that can be a challenge. Some folks try to solve for this by using location cheating apps, which trick the game into thinking you are in a different location to play the game. In some cases, programmers have created entire programs to actually play these kinds of games while you sleep, which is obviously not cool.

How big a deal is this? Well, according to the Niantic Terms of Service you agree to when signing up to play any of its games, a pretty big deal. Here's what it says, word for word: