The ongoing pandemic will forever define 2020. And yet, it will also be remembered as one of the best for Apple products. During the past 12 months, the company released the surprising macOS Big Sur update and the first Apple silicon products. The expansive iPhone 12 lineup, highlighted by the best iPhone of the year, also debuted, along with the AirPods Max and more. Cupertino's plans for 2021 are probably already in place, yet that won't keep these types of wishlists from making the rounds. Here are 10 things I hope we see from Apple in 2021 — and two things we can live without. Yes, Please iPhone 13 series Apple released a record-breaking five new iPhones during the past year, including the four handsets that make up the iPhone 12 series. The upcoming iPhone 13 series will probably also include four handsets. However, unlike the one before it, this series is likely to be a mostly incremental update, at least when it comes to hardware. Surface changes will exist, however. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will probably include 120Hz ProMotion displays, which were long-rumored for this year's model. The iPad Pro has offered this type of display for two cycles now, so it makes sense it will finally arrive on the iPhone. Apple's decision not to include charging pucks with this year's iPhones (coupled with the surprise relaunch of Mag Safe) could mean the 2021 iPhones will be the first not to include a charging port, Lightning or otherwise. The no charging port decision will anger some early adopters. And yet, in the end, it won't matter. Full wireless charging for the iPhone is coming sooner, not later. Apple Watch Series 7 Cupertino last made a design change for Apple Watch with the Series 4 in 2018. It was the first change since the inaugural Apple Watch arrived in 2015. History and the calendar suggest the Apple Watch Series 7 will get a design refresh, although that's probably not going to mean the first circular Apple Watch. Instead, expect to see a tweaked rectangular design.

Touch ID could also make its debut on the wearable device. Like the iPad Air 4, the Touch ID mechanism here could be implanted in the power button. Mac 2021 will be another huge year for Mac as Intel-based machines continue to get replaced with ones with Apple SoC. The first 23-inch iMac is likely to arrive early next year and feature a successor to the Apple M1 SoC. Though a second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly certain to arrive in 2021, I'm also hoping to see a third MacBook Pro join the lineup. A 14-inch MacBook Pro would fit very nicely between the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch model. iPad I rushed out and purchased the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro when it launched in March. Had the iPad Air 4 arrived at the same time, I might have made a different choice. Feature-by-feature, the iPad Pro is superior to the iPad Air 4. And yet, for many, the iPad Air 4 is a better and less expensive choice. The reason? Only the iPad Air 4 comes in rule-breaking colors like green and sky blue.

If there's a 2021 iPad Pro, I hope it too is offered in multiple colors that move beyond the traditional silver and space gray. After the dreary 2020 that kept many of us at home to work, bright colors on Apple's professional tablets make sense. I would also like to see a third iPad Pro somewhere in size between the 7.9-inch iPad mini and 11-inch iPad Pro. A souped-up yet smaller professional iPad could find broad appeal and help Apple grow the iPad Pro market share, thereby expanding its bottom line. AirPods refresh It took Apple nearly the entire year before it introduced a new pair of AirPods. However, no one will mistake the AirPods Max headphones with the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, both released in 2019.