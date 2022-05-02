With the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) just a few weeks away, it's getting to be that time on the calendar when sites like iMore start predicting the changes expected to come to Apple's biggest operating systems. Today it's macOS 13, which should be announced alongside iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 on Monday, June 6. Guessing Apple's plans for Mac seems to get more difficult each year. Two years ago, no one expected the massive changes that came with macOS Big Sur. A year later, macOS Monterey turned out to be a much bigger update than many of us had predicted, especially following Big Sur, although it was still a minor update. For macOS 13, I'm only making five general predictions. Admittingly, many of these are being made by others across other tech sites. But, no, we're not copying one another. Instead, after 13 macOS iterations, there are only so many headline-grabbing changes Apple has yet to make on this long-running operating system. And predictions like these are always about possible game-changers, not the minor updates Apple also always packs into new macOS versions of the best Macs. 1. macOS name: Mammoth

Since 2013, Apple has named macOS versions after breathtaking locations in California, such as Yosemite, Mojave, and Catalina. In the past, the iPhone maker has trademarked the names of other places that haven't yet been used as a macOS name, such as Redwood, Condor, and Skyline. As 9to5Mac explained in 2021, over the years Apple has abandoned most of those trademarks. At the time, two names remained alive at the U.S. Trademark Office: Monterey and Mammoth. With the former taken for macOS 12, the even-money says we could be introduced to "macOS 13 Mammoth" sometime after 10 a.m. PDT on June 6. Mammoth refers to the Mammoth Lakes region of California, which is known for its skiing and outdoor recreational activities. If Apple chooses this naming route, macOS Mammoth will likely be an undoubtedly more extensive update than macOS Monterey. 2. Big changes to Time Machine and backups