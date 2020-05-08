If you've ever hankered after an iPhone that looks like an iPad Pro – and haven't we all? – you're going to instantly fall in love with this new iPhone 12 concept. I know I did.

Created by Pigtou and shared via YouTube, the concept shows what could be the lower-end iPhone 12 that will ship in or around this coming September. It features a trio of camera lenses as some rumors have indicated, but that isn't the part that will get you all hot under the collar. It's that aesthetic.