Choosing lenses for your new Nikon D3400 can be a frustrating process -- especially when you see how many are on the market. On this list, we've highlighted six lenses directly from Nikon at various price points. Each is ideally suited for newbies and seasoned amateurs alike.
An awesome choice
AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm
If you're an amateur and are looking for the best all-around lens, this is it. Yes, it's expensive and bulkier than others. However, it's also the one that will replace many separate lenses so you can save money in the long-run.
For the everyday
AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm
Truly a must-have for any DX-format DSLR shooter, this lightweight prime lens is suited for any skill level. With a fast f/1.8 aperture, you can use this lens to focus on your subjects in low light and create blurred backgrounds with ease. Check out the various bundles at Amazon.
Time for fisheye
AF DX Fisheye-NIKKOR 10.5mm
With its frame-filling 180-degree angle, this lenses provides unique bending effects, taking every scene and subject to a fun new level. Achieve low-light results with a f/2.8 maximum aperture, and get as close to your subjects as 1.2 inches with edge-to-edge sharpness in every shot.
Compact-all-in-one
AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm
Use this lens to take ultra-sharp photos and videos with softly blurred backgrounds. Its 18mm to 140mm range allows you to shoot everything from wide-angle family portraits to telephoto close-ups on the sports field. Look online for different bundles.
Long range too
AF-S DX NIKKOR 55–200mm
This model offers compact versatility with a focal length of 55 to 200mm, exclusively for Nikon DX-format DSLRs. With a 3.6x zoom, it's perfect for portraiture, sports, or wildlife photography.
Time to takeoff
AF-S DX NIKKOR 10–24mm
Certainly not cheap, this lens is ideal for landscapes, cityscapes, interiors, architecture, and more. With a focal length of 10 to 24mm, you can snap images as close as 0.8 feet.
Camera lenses aren't cheap, but some won't break the bank as much as others. Whether you're looking for an all-in-one solution or something a little bit more targeted, these lenses should get the job done.
